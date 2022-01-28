Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $22.62 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.