Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.16 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

RHP stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

