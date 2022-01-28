Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 676,055 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676,055 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $43,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

