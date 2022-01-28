Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 76.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $255.79 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $305.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.