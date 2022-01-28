Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,711 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

