Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,065 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $216.27 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

