Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 87,718 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 87,718 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in HP by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in HP by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

