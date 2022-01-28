Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 249.9% in January

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, an increase of 249.9% from the December 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $18.63. 85,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,985. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

