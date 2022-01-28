Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Nano-X Imaging comprises approximately 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 224,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNOX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

