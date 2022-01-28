Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 3.5% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 35.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.11. 62,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

