Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 38,593 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,593 shares during the period. Kopin comprises about 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Kopin worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

KOPN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.01. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.