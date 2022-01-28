Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.79. 784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

