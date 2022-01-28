Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises about 6.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 11.79% of Brightcove worth $55,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.