Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $542.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

