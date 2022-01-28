Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.