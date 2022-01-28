Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

