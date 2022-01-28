Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.75. 362,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,232. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.