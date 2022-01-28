Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

