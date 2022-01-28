Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,148. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

