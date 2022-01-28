Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

