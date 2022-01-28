Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.10 million. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 million to $17.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.11 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $59.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 189.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at about $9,983,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

RNLX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 95,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,417. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.