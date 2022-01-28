Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report $114.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.76 million and the lowest is $113.85 million. Skillz posted sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 15,013,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,567,940. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

