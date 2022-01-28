Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

