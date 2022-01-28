Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.