Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $16,355,929,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

