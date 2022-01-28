Brokerages Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Several research firms recently commented on EQOS. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 433,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Diginex has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

