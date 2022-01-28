Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FREY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $932.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.10. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

