Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 5,238,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

