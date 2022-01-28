Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 227,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

