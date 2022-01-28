Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $14.44

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.