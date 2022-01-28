Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $43.29

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 187,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

