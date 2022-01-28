Brokerages Set Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FREQ opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 647,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

