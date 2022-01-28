Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 213,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
