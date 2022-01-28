Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 213,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

