Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT at $51.00

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 73,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

