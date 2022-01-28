Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Target Price at $17.47

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

TCNGF stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

