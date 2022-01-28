Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.53.

Mastercard stock opened at $350.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

