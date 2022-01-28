Brokers Issue Forecasts for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.03.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OBIIF opened at $184.00 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $182.25 and a 1-year high of $191.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.