Brokers Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

