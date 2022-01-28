Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
NYSE:MRO opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.
In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
