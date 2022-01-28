Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE:MRO opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

