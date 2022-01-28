Brokers Offer Predictions for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

