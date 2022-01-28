Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Berry has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $689.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

