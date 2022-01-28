Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

