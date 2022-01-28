Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

