Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Brunswick stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

