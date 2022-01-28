BTIG Research Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $9.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

MOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mogo during the second quarter worth about $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.