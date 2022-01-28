BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

BTRS stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $908.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

