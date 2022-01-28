Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 0.5%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.51. 143,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 119,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

