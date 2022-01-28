CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

CACI opened at $243.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.24.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.