Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

WHD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 481,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Cactus has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 345.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 182.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

