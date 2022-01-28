Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 38,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £7.93 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

